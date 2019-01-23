Cayman Riding School take second in international dressage contest

For the past 12 months, riders from Cayman Riding School in Savannah have been competing in an international “online” dressage competition run by U.K.-based company Dressage Anywhere.

Competing in the Team League and battling it out each month against riders from 28 other teams, Cayman Riding School held the top position for the first half of the year, and at the end of December were in joint first place with the highly experienced Qatar Fryslan Dressage team.

With both teams finishing on the same amount of points, final placings were calculated by adding up a second section of scores, after which Cayman Riding School were awarded reserve champions for 2018.

“It was an extremely close competition with hundreds of riders competing. I am so proud of our achievements,” said Juliette Forester, one of the adult riders competing for Cayman Riding School.

“The standard of competition is really high as riders only submit a test [to be judged] if they feel they have not made any mistakes, so to get placed in the top ten each month means you have to receive a score in excess of 70 percent, which is really difficult and extremely challenging.”

Cayman Riding School also finished with top placings in the Individual Riders League. Tizzie Jarvis riding Princess finished in fourth place and Tracey Rose riding her horse Dusty took fifth place. Ms. Jarvis also finished in ninth place on her second mount Lilly, and Juliette Forester made the top ten competing on Lord Montleroy.

In the separate BHS Platinum League featuring more advanced dressage tests, sponsored by the British Horse Society, owner and riding instructor at the riding school Tracey Rose achieved 2018 reserve champion on her horse Dusty.