CARIFTA qualifying at Pete Ribbins Memorial swim meet

Stingray Swim Club of Grand Cayman hosted the Pete Ribbins Consolidated Water Meet, Jan. 18–20, at the Lions Aquatic Centre.

The National Junior Swim Team CARIFTA qualifying meet is held in memory of Mr. Ribbins, formerly general manager for Cayman Water, who passed away after a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

In addition to the Stingray swimmers, Camana Bay Aquatic Club, Seven Mile Swimmers and Cayman Islands Special Olympics swimmers all took part.

Stingray’s Head Coach David Pursley said: “Consolidated Water’s Pete Ribbins Memorial meet was the first full list of events in the new year, but one of our last meets on the schedule to help prepare for CARIFTA and international travel. [The meet] is an important opportunity to help sharpen racing skills heading into CIASA nationals and one of the last opportunities to qualify for the CARIFTA team.”

“The Pete Ribbins Memorial Consolidated Water Meet was a resounding success by all accounts,” said Stingray Swimmers President Marlene West. “Thank you to all officials, timers, meet manager and everyone else that continue to volunteer their time to ensure meets like these can happen. Pete was an athlete and he knew firsthand how much discipline and commitment it takes to succeed in sports. He would be very proud to see so many children taking part in this meet.”

Meet Director Samantha Fletcher-Watts extended her thanks to the many volunteers who made the meet possible.

Consolidated Water’s General Manager Manuel Thomaz said, “Consolidated Water’s support of the Pete Ribbins Memorial Swim Meet is a testament to Pete’s passion for, and commitment to sport, as well as his belief that organized sports – and particularly swimming – play such an important role in the development of young people.”

For more information on Stingray Swim Club, visit www.caymanswimming.com.