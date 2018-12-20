The Red Bay Church of God Holiness caroling trailer will be on the road on Friday and Saturday this weekend.

The trailer, filled with singers and musicians, will travel along Shamrock Road, Hirst Road, Bodden Town Road, Frank Sound Road and into East End, before returning to Red Bay Church of God.

Police are advising motorists to exercise caution in these areas while the procession moves through the districts.

The procession will leave from the Red Bay Church of God on Selkirk Drive at 6 p.m. and is expected to finish at 12:30 a.m. on both nights.

The choir and accompanying band wind their way through the eastern districts each year around this time, making frequent stops along the way. This will be their 32nd consecutive year doing the caroling tour.

The Christmas trailer was the brainchild of retired Pastor Bob Thompson, and started in 1986 as a means of spreading the Christmas and Christian message.