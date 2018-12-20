Garden Club spreads festive cheer at Botanic Park

Members of the Cayman Garden Club decorated the gardens of the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park and spread some festive cheer on Tuesday.

With homemade wreaths, lights, decorated twigs and branches, bulbs, and topiaries that Garden Club members created themselves, members decorated selected areas of the park. They also helped dress up the Heritage Garden with wooden stars and penguins made from palm fronds.

Beginning about five years ago with a few simple creations, decorating the gardens has become an annual activity for the club.

“We started with just the front garden at the Visitors Centre. Then it grew a bit with a few more decorations to the back patio too,” said Garden Club member Jill Wood.

Club members hope the colorful ornaments and homemade decorations will make the time spent at the park more enjoyable for those who visit.

“All the decorations are made by the Garden Club and have to be made of local flora, but we add a few extra embellishments,” Ms. Wood said.

Members ensure the decorations are up at the beginning of December and removed on or before “Twelfth Night,” Jan. 6.

“We are so grateful to have the continued support of the Garden Club,” said John Lawrus, the park’s general manager.

He said the park is looking more festive than ever, thanks to the hardworking Garden Club members.

Garden Club members encourage the public to visit the Botanic Park on Christmas Eve 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The park is closed on Christmas Day but opens New Year’s Eve 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Garden Club of Grand Cayman is hosting a Family Fun Day at the Botanic Park on Sunday, Jan. 20.

All proceeds raised from this event will go toward the completion of the Children’s Garden. Admission to the event is $5.