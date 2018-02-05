Junior Golf continues

Junior golfers completed round three of six in the KPMG Junior Golf Series on Jan. 28.

The 18-hole groups played a Stableford format in this round, where points are scored based on the number of shots relative to par taken on each hole. This format also took handicaps into account with lower handicap golfers giving strokes to higher handicap golfers on certain holes.

Justin Hastings won the blue tee tournament with 37 points, ahead of second place Tom Dickens. In the white tee tournament, Andy Hastings won with 41 points, followed by Holly Mclean.

In the red tee tournament 18-hole division, Luke Dobson scored 48 points, followed by Danny Lyne with 44 points. Sam Mclean won closest to the pin on hole 1.

The red tee tournament 9-hole group had a strong showing with Zach Brooks taking first place with a score of 44. Ben Croucher placed second, shooting 46 for the nine holes.

Ben Lyne took first place in the junior tee tournament 9-hole, shooting 42, followed by Leelan Moore who scored 46. Third place was awarded on a count-back to Albert Berkley.