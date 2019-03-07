Pink Fashion for International Women’s Day

Ladies are invited to celebrate International Women’s Day in style with fashion from the islands’ closets, viewed on the runway and available for sale. Best of all, the money goes to charity!

The Pink Ladies organization is having a fashion show and fundraiser on Saturday, March 9, pairing up with the Cayman Islands Humane Society to create a night of entertainment and designer clothes.

“It’s a perfect collaboration,” says Pink Ladies Director Faye Lippitt. “The [Humane Society] thrift store had tucked away beautiful outfits from designers such as Michael Kors, BCBG, Stella McCartney, Karen Millen, Ralph Lauren and Robert Graham and was looking for the opportunity to showcase them; [then] along came the Pinks!”

“We are delighted to be working together to bring these charitable events to the public – a win–win for all,” she added.

Local designers Gabs & Gabs and jewelry maker Maureen Collins will have their creations for sale as well.

Models will be many and varied, representing all sizes, shapes and ages. The Pink Ladies are delighted to make this an inclusive event and have also invited special needs children to take a walk on the runway.

Models will have the opportunity to get their hair done by Rock Gorgeous Hair and Focus Hair on the day, and will attend a special session hosted by former Ford model, Christel Ibsen, who will teach them how to “walk the walk.”

There will be hors d’oeuvres and beverages served in the fabulous home at 495 Northwest Point Road, overlooking the sea in West Bay.

Christel Ibsen

Ford model Christel Ibsen modeled on runways around the world and appeared in numerous fashion magazines. She went on to form the first company to film fashion shows and did that for many years.

Ibsen, who hails from Denmark, now lives in the Cayman Islands for certain months of the year and is a well-known artist.

Her works can be found in the art gallery at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. See www.christelibsen.com for more information.

Tickets for the fashion show evening are $75 and seating is limited to the first 100 purchased. Tickets are available at Focus Hair and Beauty Salon in Marquee Plaza on Lawrence Boulevard or email [email protected]