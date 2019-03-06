EY launches art program for seniors at National Gallery

Accounting firm EY is sponsoring a new program at the National Gallery aimed at bringing older members of the community to the gallery and other venues in each district to take part in social gatherings centered around heritage and culture.

Sessions will include tours of gallery exhibitions and the National Collection, followed by an activity and refreshments. Attendees will be asked to bring items from their own personal collections and be invited to reminisce about their past, tell stories about the items’ history and share why they hold such significance for them. Using these personal items alongside the artwork on display as a catalyst, the National Gallery seeks to stimulate conversation about past events and recent community developments.

The program will also include special events for community seniors throughout the year, such as an annual tea party in June, as well as additional activities relating to Seniors Month in October, all in the surroundings of the National Gallery gardens.

“It is widely known how beneficial engaging in art and culture is for the mind and body,” said partner Marco Calleja on behalf of the sponsor of the EY seniors program. “At EY, we believe in having an aspirational reason for being that is grounded in humanity and which inspires a call to action. We are proud to sponsor the National Gallery Seniors Program which invites seniors in our communities to meet and discuss arts and local culture.”

The National Gallery said the program not only helps to ensure that the gallery is reaching as many parts of the community as possible, it also provides participants with tailored access to gallery exhibitions and the visual art and cultural story of the Cayman Islands.

Gallery director Natalie Urquhart said, “NGCI is tasked with encouraging the appreciation and practice of the visual arts, of and in the Cayman Islands and this mission applies to everyone in our diverse community.

“This program provides an opportunity for senior citizens in our community to visit us and share stories and meet friends in an accessible way. We are very grateful to EY for their continued support of NGCI and of their commitment to supporting this cornerstone programme of NGCI outreach capabilities.”

Those interested in participating in this program are encouraged to contact [email protected] or call 945-8111 for more information or to register.