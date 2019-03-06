Scentpression partners with Ted Green Fragrances

Florida-based atmospheric agency Scentpression is expanding into the Cayman Islands through a partnership with Cayman company Ted Green Fragrances.

The West Palm Beach company, which operates in the market for scent marketing solutions in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean, aims to increase client sales using scent.

“We at Scentpression are excited to be partnering with Ted Green Fragrances,” CEO Damalus Curry said in a press release.

“We have watched Ted Green Brands dominate in the Cayman Islands for many years, and we are delighted to see this partnership expand our products and services to [the] Cayman Islands and beyond,” he added.

Caymanian Ted Green designs fragrances and produces them in Grasse in southern France.

With ScentsSations, his company’s scent marketing and ambient scenting division, Ted Green Fragrances helps clients, such as retail stores, hotels, spas or dental clinics, create fragrant environments that are ideal for their business.

“Partnering with a market leader like Scentpression will give ScentsSations an essential strategic alliance to deliver our clients the best scent marketing and branding solutions,” Mr. Green, CEO and founder of Ted Green Fragrance/ScentsSations, said in a press release announcing the new partnership deal.

Higgs & Johnson expands private client practice

Caymanian attorney Wendy Stenning has joined the Higgs & Johnson law firm as senior associate in the Private Client and Wealth Management practice group. Ms. Stenning is a trusts attorney with more than 20 years of experience in private client work.

She regularly advises trust companies and high net worth individuals on the establishment and ongoing administration of a variety of trusts. Her practice is focused on the licensing of trust companies; the registration of private trust companies; the establishment of foundation companies; company law; wills; and probate and estate administration.