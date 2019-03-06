Borrelli Walsh welcomes new director

Mitchell Mansfield has joined Borrelli Walsh in the Cayman Islands. He is a senior corporate restructuring and insolvency professional and Australian Registered Liquidator with more than 14 years’ experience in cross-border distressed situations in Asia and Australia.

He joins Cosimo Borrelli, Luke Almond and Michael Chan as the office’s fourth formal appointment taker. Mr. Mitchell was previously based in Borrelli Walsh’s Singapore office, advising clients and working on projects throughout Asia. Most recently, he has worked alongside Michael Foreman, managing director in Borrelli Walsh’s New York office, providing valuation and dispute assistance to a private equity client in respect of its assets across North America and Europe.

Cosimo Borrelli, managing director and co-founder of Borrelli Walsh, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mitchell to our Cayman team, where we feel his experience with cross-border restructurings and insolvencies, work-out of NPL portfolios and valuations well complements the broad range of expertise within our Cayman office.”