Cayman rugby team to compete in Colorado

The Borrelli Walsh Cayman Rugby 7s Team will travel to Glendale, Colorado, this weekend to take part in the Rugbytown 7s tournament.

The players traveling are Justin Wight, Paul Westin, Phil Parker, Robbie Cribb, Iain Currie, Ranald Henderson, Edward Westin, Michael Wilson, Dave Stringer, Will Hayward, Keswick Wright and Darien Montague. Traveling with the team are Jovan Bowles, CRFU technical director; Rhian Minty, manager; Dwain McGuiness, physio manager; and Brad Laing, strength and conditioning coach.

The tournament will feature a few players from the Fijian national side who earned gold in Rio last year. Cayman is in Pool D along with the British Army (U.K.), Glendale Merlins (Colorado), Negro y Azul (Texas) and SoCal Griffins (California), a press release states.

This weekend’s tournament is a warm-up for the Rugby Americas North Championships (RAN 7s) in Mexico City on Nov. 24 and 25, the press release states. This year’s RAN 7s is a qualifier for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, as well as the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia