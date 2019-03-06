Cayman Enterprise City is now accepting applications for its 2019 “Summer in the City” internship program.

Now in its seventh year, the hands-on internship program connects students and recent graduates to work experience opportunities with global businesses across a variety of sectors within the Cayman Enterprise City special economic zones.

“CEC’s vibrant community of 250 global businesses offers the perfect opportunity for young Caymanians to connect with leading industry professionals and gain the skills and experience to pursue creative careers within our growing digital economy,” said Charlie Kirkconnell, chief executive officer of CEC, in a press release.

“It’s important that we actively highlight the diverse career opportunities that are now available in the Cayman Islands and encourage Cayman’s next generation to become future tech leaders,” he added.

The Enterprise Cayman workforce development initiative was established in 2012 by CEC and the Cayman Islands government. It is designed to connect Caymanians with opportunities within the special economic zones, which include Cayman Tech City, Cayman Maritime and Aviation City, and Cayman Commodities and Derivatives City.

CEC officials said the initiative now offers nine programs, including mentorships, internships, coding clubs, networking events, career readiness presentations, recruitment services for CEC community members, and school outreach programs.

The “Summer in the City” internship program is open to Caymanians and residents of the Cayman Islands between the ages of 18-25 and features internships of one to two months during the summer months. The program aims to place more than 20 young people in internships across a number of sectors, including internet technology, software development, science and technology, commodities and derivatives trading, maritime and aviation services, client experience and business operations, marketing and communications, and urban planning and development.

CEC is inviting students who wish to apply to participate in a networking event attended by “innovative entrepreneurs and global business leaders,” as well as to take part in specialized training courses facilitated by Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman which cover topics such as resume writing, customer service, interview readiness, active listening, and building positive relationships.

The deadline to apply to the ‘Summer in the City’ program is March 17. Information and applications can be found online at www.enterprisecayman.ky. Queries can be directed to [email protected]