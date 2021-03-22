Business in brief

HSM gives career advice in Cayman Brac

Law firm HSM participated in the Layman E. Scott Sr. High School Career Fair, which helped to give students first-hand experience at applying for jobs and learning about career opportunities in the Cayman Islands.

Representing the firm, head IP paralegal Natasha Whitelocke attended the event organised by the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre on 19 March.

She spoke with students about a career in the legal profession and the different areas of expertise at the firm, including intellectual property, litigation, immigration, finance, corporate services and marketing.

“I left the fair feeling proud,” Whitelocke said. “These students are well positioned to begin their careers and I look forward to seeing them make their mark in our community.”

Thea Maitland recognised as trust and estate practitioner

Walkers’ private capital and trusts associate Thea Maitland has become a full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP).

The full member citation is reserved for the most senior practitioners in the legal and financial industries who help advise families across generations and plan for their futures, Walkers said in a press release.

To achieve the STEP accreditation, Maitland completed the two-year STEP diploma course in international trust management, which is offered in partnership with the professional financial services industry training, education and qualifications provider, CLT International.

The course consisted of four advanced certificates in various subjects, including trusts creation law and practice, company law and practice, trust administration and accounts, and trustee investment and financial appraisal.

Maitland was formerly a Walkers Legal Scholarship recipient. She trained with Walkers and was called to the Cayman Islands Bar in 2016.

EY adds to restructuring and transactions team

Mike Penrose has joined EY where he will focus on restructuring and insolvency engagement in the the Bahamas, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands and Cayman.

“Mike’s appointment is an important addition to our continuously expanding Strategy and Transactions practice – especially during this time of change in the industry,” said Keiran Hutchison, EY regional head strategy and transactions.

Penrose has 15 years of professional services experience. He has been in the region for the last seven years, working on some of the largest and most complex insolvency processes in the jurisdiction, including large cross-border cases and frauds; as well as debt restructuring, fund wind-down and significant local matters.

CPA Canada event on ESG disclosures

A free webinar hosted by Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for its international members has addressed how businesses are increasingly expected to report on climate-related risks and opportunities.

The March 11 session, titled ‘Exploring the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Disclosure Landscape and Reporting’, outlined that as climate change grows in prominence, investors are looking for greater clarity on how the matter is being managed.

“Our organisation has been concentrating on climate change for years, focusing on issues of governance, accounting, auditing and corporate disclosures,” said Tashia Batstone, senior vice president, external relations and business development, CPA Canada. “Professional accountants can assist in identifying the most relevant issues and their potential impact on performance and prospects from an ESG perspective.”

The webinar featured Emily G. Dick-Forde, an advisory council member with CPA Canada’s Trinidad and Tobago chapter, who defined and detailed ESG disclosure and spoke about the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as well as green financing.

More than 170 CPAs from 11 countries participated in the event.