Seven people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the chief medical officer’s daily report.

Dr. John Lee said these cases were part of 647 tests carried out since Friday.

The individuals are all travellers who tested positive following routine screening; they will remain in isolation until considered recovered.

To date, 41,155 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

Of that total, 27,611 people (42.5% of the estimated population) have received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while 13,544 have completed the two-dose course.

The number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, as required by the medical officer of health, is 738.