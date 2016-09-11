Armed robberies reported in George Town

Police in George Town responded to two separate robberies on Friday night, both involving firearms.

At about 7:20 p.m. police were called to the Tropical Gardens area, where a resident was robbed by two men with at least one firearm.

The male victim was hit in the head with the firearm and robbed of his keys and phone. His injuries are not considered serious.

Three hours later, police responded to a robbery in the Printers Way area. It was reported that three men armed with a firearm robbed a female victim of her handbag and cellphone. She did not receive injuries.

Both incidents are under investigation by the George Town CID.

Police recover firearm

Police recovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun in West Bay over the weekend.

While on patrol behind a West Bay Road plaza, officers reported seeing a male acting suspiciously and challenged him. The male ran away and a package was recovered containing the loaded gun.

He escaped and is being sought by police.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone the police at 949-4222 or telephone 800-8477 (800 TIPS) to remain anonymous.