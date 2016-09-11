British Schools Fair kicks off this week

Ahead of the third annual British Schools Fair Cayman Islands later this week, students will have an opportunity to see where they stand on the U.K. independent schools entry test starting Sept. 13. The test will allow parents to see how their child compares to national and independent school averages.

The British Schools Fair Cayman Islands takes place Sept. 17 and 18 at The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman.

The fair will introduce families to a wide variety of schools from across the United Kingdom. From the Scottish Highlands to southwestern England, the event will offer a concise overview of educational possibilities available.

“The overwhelmingly positive feedback from parents at the past two Fairs clearly shows that Cayman families still have strong ties to the U.K. And because of Brexit, favourable exchange rates have made schooling in the U.K. even more affordable,” said organizer Niall Browne of U.K.-based BvS Education.

A number of schools are returning to Cayman for the event.

Seventeen were present last year.

“We have been absolutely delighted with the calibre of Cayman students who have come to see us,” said Dan Harrision, deputy head at Sedbergh School.

“Although we can’t always guarantee as nice weather as in Cayman, we feel that our school fits island students perfectly: they can continue following a U.K. curriculum in preparation for GCSEs and A-Levels or IB, but they can also flourish in rugby, the Arts, or wherever their individual talent lies.”

Elgin, Scotland-based Gordonstoun will also be represented.

“Since its foundation, Gordonstoun has always welcomed students from the largest selection of countries to be found at any school in the world,” said Course Director Claire MacGillivray.

British boarding schools are renowned as being among the best in the world, a press release stated. The British Schools Fair is a chance for Cayman families to learn why.

The British Schools Fair will also be hosting a series of short talks dealing with subjects relating to a British education, including “The Admissions Journey” and “Extraordinary Extra-Curricular.” The lectures will be given by headmasters and directors of admissions.

Entry is free. Pre-register or make an appointment to sit the U.K. independent schools entry test at www.bvs-education.co.uk.