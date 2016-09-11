Police ramp up patrols on Seven Mile Beach

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service started an initiative aimed at reducing trespassing, thefts, burglaries and other crimes, particularly along the Seven Mile Beach corridor.

Since last Tuesday, officers have been patrolling on foot, in civilian clothes, and in marked police cars, according to a press release. While many home owners and other commercial properties have security systems in place, several residential burglaries have taken place due to windows and doors being left improperly secured.

As a result, the RCIPS is advising people to make routine security checks.

Police also urge the community to secure their vehicles and to not leave valuables inside.

“While burglaries are on the decrease due to recent initiatives, we intend to continue putting interventions in place to further reduce crimes of criminal trespass, thefts, burglaries and other crimes in order to reduce these offenses,” said RCIPS Inspector Livingstone Bailey.

Since it established a burglary task force, the RCIPS has seen a 34 percent decrease in burglaries over the same period last year.

“The general public is asked to support our initiatives by calling in whenever they see suspicious activity or persons, in order that we may respond and prevent the crime from occurring. With the public’s support, we will reduce crime,” Inspector Bailey said.