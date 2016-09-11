Free healthcare conference to focus on all stages of life

“The Chapter of a Healthy Life” is the theme of this year’s Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference scheduled for Oct. 20-22 at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

The free event, which is open to the public, will focus on optimal health during various stages of life, and will cover topics related to children, adolescents, adults and the elderly.

Premier and Minister of Health Alden McLaughlin said in a press release that this year’s theme is particularly fitting as the Cayman Islands continues to develop its healthcare services.

“By bringing together experts from a variety of fields, we aim to provide our local medical and healthcare professionals the opportunity to develop their knowledge to ultimately create a better experience for their patients,” he said.

“This conference also offers a wealth of knowledge to members of the community to educate themselves on ways to support their health and wellness, or the health and wellness of their families and clients.”

Lizzette Yearwood, chair of the Conference Planning Committee and chief executive of the Health Services Authority, said the forum offers medical professionals and the public the opportunity to educate themselves through the various talks and breakout sessions.

“Whether attending for business or personal reasons, it is my sincerest hope that everyone leaves the conference with the knowledge and tools to sustain their health at each stage of their life,” Ms. Yearwood said.

For more information, visit www.healthcareconference.ky.