Friday’s front page featured photos and a story on the 12th anniversary of the landfall of Category 5 Hurricane Ivan. That was the second-most devastating item to appear in that issue of the newspaper.

The first, as most of our readers probably noticed, was a letter to the editor from a local employer, Michael Allen, who has been pursuing a company priority to hire as many Caymanians as possible to staff his new business, called Buy $mart.

Ivan caused billions of dollars’ worth of damage to property in the Cayman Islands. The havoc wreaked by Mr. Allen’s letter, on the other hand, is on the veracity of a narrative that over the decades has been promulgated by government officials, radio hosts, talk show callers-in, online commentators and elected politicians, namely that the reason for Caymanian unemployment is bias on the part of employers against Caymanian people.

We do not doubt there are instances of unfair and discriminatory employment practices by some employers, but we suspect those are relatively few. (How else could one reconcile the fact that 94 percent of Caymanians are gainfully employed?)

Mr. Allen’s letter describes a litany of disappointments and frustrations with candidates and interviewees, including “a lot of attitude and a complete disregard of business professionalism, a lack of interview preparation and poor resume preparation” – when the candidate actually bothers to show up for the interview.

Read this sentence from the letter: “Only ‘one’ person has been professional enough to call to cancel, and the reason provided was that it was raining and they didn’t wish to get wet.”

Or this passage: “Then there is the individual that arrived with a child who was left in a running vehicle. This person proved less than attentive as they proceeded to use their phone through the interview process. When the interviewer ended the interview due to the fact he did not have this person’s attention, he was then told to ‘F off’ before the person left.”

For many local employers, Mr. Allen’s anecdotes are all too familiar. What makes Mr. Allen’s letter unusual isn’t what he describes – it’s that the letter exists at all, in signed, “for publication” form.

In submitting his letter to the Compass, Mr. Allen has violated an unwritten but well-understood rule of doing business in the Cayman Islands: Don’t talk about the quality of the pool of unemployed Caymanians.

Whether local employers have been muzzled by fear of retribution or an overly delicate sense of decorum, their silence has had serious practical consequences. The narrative that employers are biased against Caymanians has provided nourishment for the careers of populist politicians, the crafting of punitive immigration policies and the government’s armada of unemployment and remedial education initiatives.

(Remember that nearly all local companies are Caymanian-owned because of the requirement that businesses without special Local Companies (Control) Licenses must have at least 60 percent Caymanian ownership.)

Two questions for Employment Minister Tara Rivers: 1) Will you contact Mr. Allen to discuss his letter and issues? and 2) might you convene a forum of Cayman’s largest employers to “listen and learn” about their experiences in trying to fill their ranks with Caymanian workers?

By definition, Mr. Allen’s letter must be either:

a) Not true;

b) True, but not representative of the average employer; or,

c) True, and also an accurate portrayal of what it’s like to be an employer in Cayman.

It has to be one of those three things. What Mr. Allen’s letter cannot be, however, is ignored.