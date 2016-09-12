Foster’s recreational sea swim draws 150

Nearly 150 swimmers dived into the calm sea off Governors Beach on Saturday for the 32nd annual Foster’s Food Fair 800 meter swim and a 400m swim for children ages 12 and under.

With lots of supporters cheering from the shoreline, John Bodden was first out of the water in the 800m. He said it was difficult, but he had lots of fun. Jonathan Key took second place and Zachary Moore was third.

“The swim meet is really a lot of fun; the spirit is just to come together, swim and have a good time,” said volunteer Jennifer Weber.

Frank Flowers Sr. said he participates in the Cayman Islands Amateur Swimming Association event whenever he is on island.

“I usually get a trophy in my age group,” he said before slipping on his Foster’s Food Fair swimming cap while getting his age group marking on his arm from Jada Watson.

“I’m just trying to finish the course,” Dean Wragg told his swimming companions.

Though she placed 95th in the 800m, young Leila Kirkconnell said she had lots of fun participating for the second year.

Raya Embury-Brown, who came in second in the 400m event, said the swim was easy for her.

Participants received trophies, ribbons, T-shirts and refreshments.