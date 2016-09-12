Sunset FC: Coaching the coaches

Coaches working with young soccer players at Sunset FC boosted their skills with a three-day course.

The club offered the course, conducted by visiting coaching educators from the National Soccer Coaches Association of America, to help improve the skills of its coaches working across all age groups.

“We feel it is important that all coaches are qualified and it is our intent to use this as a platform and starting point. Our intent is to hold a course every year to allow our coaches to develop and increase their knowledge which will ultimately be passed onto the kids they coach,” said Paul Macey, of Sunset FC.