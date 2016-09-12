In wake of boat thefts, police advise vigilance

Thieves are targeting fast boats capable of reaching neighboring countries, the Joint Marine Unit of the RCIPS said in a press release, advising boat owners to take extra precautions to secure their property.

A number of marine-related thefts have been reported over the past several weeks, the marine unit said.

While the RCIPS is investigating these incidents, some recoveries have been made.

“We see a trend of fast boats capable of reaching neighboring countries being targeted, and boats with small engines which are relatively easy to remove,” said Inspector Leo Anglin, Joint Marine commander.

The advisory suggests boat owners permanently mark or engrave their boat, trailer, equipment, electronics and personal items; make a complete inventory of their boat and gear; consider an alarm system or tracking device; cover and secure it as completely as possible; and buy insurance.

Anyone who is a victim of marine theft is advised to report the loss to police, their insurance company and to neighbors.