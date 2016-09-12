Sunday shooting is second in GT in last month

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is searching for the shooter involved in an attack outside a George Town bar Sunday night.

The shooting is the second in the district since early August, according to police reports.

RCIPS armed officers responded to the parking lot of the DLK Bar on Seymour Drive just after 8 p.m. Sunday, following reports that a man had been shot.

The victim, 32, sustained injuries that police described as non-life threatening. He was treated at the Cayman Islands Hospital overnight.

The last reported shooting in the district was on Sunday, Aug. 7, also outside a local bar/restaurant in George Town’s Rock Hole neighborhood.

According to police, the victim in that incident was shot in the arm following a dispute at the business.

He has since been flown off island for treatment.

Police arrested Kevin Curtis Bowen in connection with the Aug. 7 incident. Bowen is charged with attempted murder and unlicensed firearms possession.

The allegation in that shooting is that Bowen shot the victim at close range with a shotgun.