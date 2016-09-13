Cayman Islands duathlon set for Sunday

The 2016 Cayman Islands Duathlon, featuring a 2-mile run followed by a 12-mile bike ride, and then another 2-mile run, will take place at 7 a.m. Sunday, starting at the Cayman Islands Yacht Club.

Popular among triathletes in training, and novices wishing to test their skills, the Cayman Islands Triathlon Association’s duathlon is set up so that athletes can take part as an individual, or as part of a two- or three-person team.

Trevor Murphy, president of the Cayman Islands Triathlon Association, said, “Following on from our Stroke & Stride, the duathlon is a fun event for land lovers and those who like to bike and run.”

Fees are $30 per person for an individual entry, $50 for a two-person team and $60 for a three-person team. Participants must be members of the Cayman Islands Triathlon Association. Membership costs $15 annually and is available at registration. Commemorative T-shirts are available for the first 100 people who register. There will be no in-person registration on race day. Check-in will open at 6 a.m.

To register, visit www.caymanactive.com/registrations.