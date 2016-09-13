The National Men’s Cayman Rugby 7s team’s first 5K run/walk fundraiser on Sept. 4 raised more than $3,000 which will go toward helping the team in their effort to return to the Hong Kong 7s tournament in April 2017.

Beth Florek (overall winner), Jamie Fearn, Fin Bishop, and Emmi Daykin won the Women’s, Men’s, U-12 boys’, and U-12 girls’ divisions, respectively.

The team thanked the sponsors and everyone who came out on the day, and expressed their gratitude for the community’s support.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Cayman Rugby 7s team and how to get involved may email contactcaymanrugby7s@gmail.com.