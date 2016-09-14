Medical emergency prompts unscheduled stop for Carnival Dream

No cruise ships were scheduled to visit Grand Cayman on Tuesday, so some residents were surprised to see the Carnival Dream along the western coastline in the evening.

A spokesperson for Bodden Shipping Agency Ltd. confirmed that a medical emergency brought the ship to the George Town harbor around 6:35 p.m. The tender Carib Empress went out to meet crew members and the patient, who had been secured on a gurney. He was transferred to local medical personnel and taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital.

The 74-year-old male patient is in stable condition.

The tender carried crew members back to their ship, which left at 7 p.m. to continue its journey to Montego Bay, Jamaica. Its previous port of call was New Orleans, a Port Security officer said.

The Port Authority website shows that the Carnival Dream has a passenger capacity of 3,646. The ship is due back in Cayman on Thursday, along with the Carnival Sensation and Freedom of the Seas. The three ships together could bring a total of 10,410 passengers to these shores. The agency spokesperson said that although the ship’s call on Tuesday was unexpected, it was not unusual. Such emergency stops occur throughout the year, he indicated.