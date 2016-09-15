50 years ago: Film screening raises funds for new North Side church

In the Sept. 14, 1966 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, North Side correspondent Nettie McCoy wrote:

“A film was shown at the Town Hall on Thursday night in aid of the new church building.

“Leaving on the 11th was Mr. Edward Chisholm to take up work with National Bulk Carriers. He has his 3rd Mates licence. Others leaving on Sunday also were Messrs. Jason Parsons, McCarty Whittaker and Darwain Ebanks.

“Mrs. Lewis McField left for Kingston on Sunday to take her little boy to school. This little boy has been given an opportunity to attend a school in Jamaica for dumb and deaf children.

“On Tuesday night, Sept. 6, a special consecration meeting of the Christian Endeavour Society was held. The Rev. L. Williams was present and spoke on the topic. During the course of this service, two active and two associate members were enrolled in the society. A play reading of Martin Luther was carried through by two of the young members.”

In the Sept. 21, 1966 issue, East End correspondent Charles Dixon wrote:

“James McKeeson Borden, aged 84 years, died on the 30th of August, after a short illness. Left to mourn are his sister Agatha Borden and other relatives. Funeral service was conducted by the Rev. Lewin Williams.

“Mrs. Ketchura Jackson, aged 71, died on the 4th of September at her home after being ill for some time. Left to mourn are two daughters Belinda and Cristeline McLaughlin, 25 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Elders Edison Scott and Theophilius Jackson conducted the funeral service.

“Mr. Douse Dixon returned on the 8th to spend his vacation. He works for National Bulk Carriers.

“Messrs. Frank Conolly, Crosby Watler, Colbert Conolly and Harris Conolly left on the 11th to work for National Bulk Carriers.

“On the 11th, a Ford Falcon driven by Mr. Evanks Connor blew a tyre, got out of control and ended up amid rocks. Fortunately, neither driver nor the three passengers were injured, but the undercarriage of the car was extensively damaged.”