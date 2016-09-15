This summer, two aspiring chefs hailing from the eastern districts had the chance to test their skills not only in the kitchen, but also on camera, appearing in a new culinary series aimed at young people.

The Home Gas Cayman “Test Kitchen Series” features Brittney Bodden and Ayanna Davis-Eden cooking meals as part of the Cayman Youth Culinary Programme at Clifton Hunter High School.

According to a press release, the video series aims to showcase the level of skill those in the National Youth Culinary Programme have attained.

It is expected to have both a local and international reach, while at the same time promoting local recipes and ingredients.

“The seven-part series is co-hosted by Brittney and Ayanna, who have prepared unique culinary delights of Caymanian cuisine alongside international cuisine,” states the release, which notes that episodes showcase Cayman Islands underwater scenes, food stores and farmers markets.

“We are so proud to be supporting such a wonderful cause and look forward to how these young chefs’ culinary skills will continue to flourish,” said Home Gas General Manager Gregg Radley.

“It is our hope that by helping to showcase these talented individuals, it will inspire more young Caymanians to get involved in this field.”

The entire production process offered a hands-on learning experience for everyone involved.

“Now I know why actors and movies cost so much money. My experience in guiding the development series was both tiring and exhilarating at the same time,” said James Myles, youth services coordinator at the James M. Bodden Civic Centre, who was in charge of organizing the series.

“Seeing the crew of young cameramen, photographers, editors and light techs rally around this concept, and the way the skills of our young chefs Brittney and Ayanna shone through, it all was a dream come true.”

The Home Gas “Test Kitchen Series” will be aired on the Cayman Life channel on Logic TV.