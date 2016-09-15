Flag football playoffs start Saturday

Playoff action in the FLOW Cayman Islands Flag Football Premier League begins at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ed Bush field.

The semifinals feature Island Heritage Predators vs. Maples in the opening game, followed by HSM Vipers vs. Anytime Fitness Wolverines at 2:30 p.m., Burger King Panthers vs. Kensington Hellcats at 3:30 p.m. and Guinness Lady Sharks vs. Maples Lynx at 4:30 p.m.

On Sept. 12, Maples took on No. 1 Island Heritage Predators and secured their playoff spot in the 13-7 win. Also that night, Kensington Hellcats defeated PwC 20-0.

On Sept. 10, Anytime Fitness Wolverines topped IMS Killa Bzzz 14-6, and later, Kensington Hellcats and Maples Knights fought to make the playoffs. Hellcats won 14-6.

Next up, HSM Vipers defeated Maples Lynx 13-0. The day ended with a win by PwC over Burger King Panthers 27-16.