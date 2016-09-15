Grand Cayman-based photographer Ellen Cuylaerts’s work, including two images from Cayman’s waters, are being featured in an exhibition at a New York City gallery.

The Agora Gallery in Chelsea is displaying 10 of Ms. Cuylaerts’s photographs in its “Interpretive Realms” exhibition that opened on Sept. 10 and runs through Oct. 22.

Ms. Cuylaerts, from Belgium, specializes in images of wildlife. The exhibition also features artists David Stanley Hewett, Vida Ryan, Marianne Scholtes and Vincent Torre.

Ms. Cuylaerts said in an email to the Cayman Compass that eight of her featured works are underwater photographs, and two are from “topside,” showing polar bears.

Two of the images – of the USS Kittiwake off West Bay and silversides at Soto Reef off George Town – were taken in Cayman waters.

“The other subjects are Arctic beluga whales, manatees, gray seals and manta rays,” she said.

Her part of the exhibition will include images from the “Cayman Islands, where I live and where I love to shoot the beauty of the underwater world, and as a contrast, the cold and fragile environment of the Arctic on the ice and below the surface.”

“Both sides are me,” she added.

In a statement from the contemporary fine art gallery, organizers said, “Each artist in this show creates a body of work that captures the essence and appearance of the natural world while also bringing a highly personal vision to life.”

Ms. Cuylaerts described her inclusion in the exhibition as a unique opportunity.

“To translate my connection with the animal to the viewer so it becomes their connection is my challenge with a New York audience,” she said. “That my photography will be shown in an art gallery in New York is a huge compliment and gives me more confidence that indeed the message conveyed in my images is being received.

“I want to touch hearts so people would care, and there’s no better way to do that than with art,” she said.