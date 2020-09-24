Dive Site of the Week

Commissioned in 1944 and launched into the US Navy fleet in 1945, the USS Kittiwake was a five-deck submarine-rescue vessel with 98 enlisted men with 10 officers aboard.

Decommissioned in September 1994, the Kittiwake made its final journey to Grand Cayman in January 2011 to be intentionally sunk and become an artificial reef.

Within the ship, you’ll find ghostly sections like the captain’s quarters, munitions room, mess hall, radio transmission room, propulsion room, and weather centre.

Since the sinking, this behemoth has become home to some of Cayman’s most iconic critters. Critically endangered hawksbill turtles, schooling horse-eye jacks, and toothy barracuda all make this massive shipwreck their home.

With the Kittiwake sitting at a maximum depth of 75 feet, and its shallowest point at 27 feet, this dive site is suitable for snorkellers, scuba divers, and freedivers alike.

Happy Diving!

| Jason Washington is an award-winning underwater photographer and owner of Ambassador Divers, a PADI 5-star facility located at the Palm Heights resort on Seven Mile Beach.