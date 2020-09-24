Police search West Bay coastline for drugs

Police officers were searching the shoreline and water for ganja packages that were dropped from a drug boat on Thursday morning.

The police helicopter and several boats were patrolling the coastline along North West Point in the early morning on the lookout for the drugs.

Several bales of ganja wrapped in white packaging were recovered by police and members of the public as they floated to shore. Police recovered suitcases also believed to contain packages of the drugs.

An unmanned canoe remained floating off North West Point on Thursday morning.

The operation was continuing as of 7am.

Check back for more on this breaking story.

Video by Andrel Harris.