Inter Miami and freediving magic

The pictures of a young lady standing at the bottom of the sea wearing a football kit instead of scuba equipment are so breathtaking that many struggle to believe they could be real.

The photos are, however, absolutely genuine and are a result of Inter Miami (a professional association football club) creating unique and distinct images to support an equally extraordinary product. The final masterpieces are so captivating that the photographer responsible for them, Jason Washington, has created video footage showing how they were made.

Even world-famous footballer, David Beckham, gave the campaign a shout out on his Facebook page.

Can’t believe Jason Washington took these incredible real life shots…Proud of Inter Miami CF and my friends Major… Posted by David Beckham on Friday, May 21, 2021

The theme that joins the images to the product is the underwater world. As part of its strategy to support ocean conservation, Inter Miami’s new kit – supplied by Adidas – is from the Primeblue collection, which is made with Parley Ocean Plastic.

The football team’s senior vice president of brand and marketing, Caymanian Mike Ridley, then saw an opportunity to embark upon a creative partnership with a man whose work he had been admiring for some time.

“From the first time I saw his photography, I knew I wanted to do something with Jason, but it was a question of seizing the right opportunity,” Ridley said.

Over recent years, Washington has become an Instagram hit and a focal point of underwater photography by pursuing one of its most challenging disciplines – freediving. Both he and model Coral Tomascik have created catalogues of exhilarating images almost exclusively underwater by holding their breaths for minutes at a time.

Jason Washington and Coral Tomascik create amazing underwater images. - Photos: Jordan Charles 1 of 7

The majority of their work is against the backdrop of the crystal-clear blue waters of Grand Cayman. Tomascik is a master of making the inconceivable look easy. Her adventures with Washington to-date have found her deeper than 100 feet below the surface to get their shots.

“I love the silence and stillness of being there,” Tomascik said, with a smile. “It’s one of the best feelings in the world.”

The images that Washington and Tomascik create are so awe-inspiring that many find it hard to believe they aren’t manufactured on a computer.

“Well, I see it as a compliment that people regard our work as almost impossible,” Washington said, “and that is why, when the opportunity to partner with Inter Miami arose, I knew I needed to create behind-the-scenes footage to show the world how we do what we do.”

Jason Washington is an underwater photographer who is driven by the preservation of the awe-inspiring beauty of the ocean. He is based in Grand Cayman where, in addition to his photography work, he tirelessly promotes ocean conservation and runs a scuba diving operation called Ambassador Divers.