Orange You Glad Gala for Meals on Wheels

Every year, one event vibrantly celebrates the colours of the setting sun: the Orange You Glad Gala.

The annual Meals on Wheels fundraiser sees guests wearing their best and brightest shades of orange – from accessories like neckties and scarfs, to shirts, skirts and dresses. There is even the chance of witnessing a full carrot-coloured suit, complete with tangerine shoes, if board chairman of Meals on Wheels Cayman, Rob Imparato, has anything to say about it.

This Saturday, 22 May, Grand Old House will host the event, which promises a gourmet dinner, live entertainment, dancing, door prizes and an auction.

Guests will walk the orange carpet (naturally) when they arrive, and settle in for cocktails and canapes on the deck while listening to the talented John Gray High School string ensemble.

The auction items are always in high demand and, judging by the list this time around, paddles will be punctuating the air from the start. Up for bids is a two-night staycation package at Rum Point Club Residences in a three-bedroom oceanfront villa; a personal chef experience; unlimited yoga for one year at Cayman Yoga Club; a sunset sail for 15 with BlueSky Sailing; jewellery; original works of art and more.

Another feature of the gala will be the Dine and Dash Wall, where attendees can donate $25, $50 or $100, and will receive a gift certificate of equal value to an array of Cayman’s top local restaurants.

The gala does not just raise funds for the organisation; it also raises awareness about the crucial services that MOW provides.

An average of 6,400 meals are delivered per month to seniors, as well as homebound, infirm, and disabled individuals, throughout the community. The dedicated group of over 100 volunteers who go from home-to-home, bringing hot dishes and hearty soups to those in need, are not just delivering food – they are offering smiles and conversation as well. Their visits inspire and encourage wellbeing and prevent isolation, which can lead to depression, among other illnesses, for those who live alone.

MOW operates throughout Grand Cayman, and there is always a greater demand than supply. Meals are provided free to clients and delivered to their homes, every week of the year. Food is prepared in four community kitchens and delivered to more than 300 people each weekday in all five districts, with referrals coming in daily for more seniors in need.

With further financial support, MOW can do more. The Orange You Glad Gala is a vitally important fundraiser for an organisation that does so much for the community, so get your tickets today!

Tickets are $200 per person and tables for any size group can be reserved. Book by emailing [email protected], calling 769-1974, or visiting the Meals on Wheels office, located at Trafalgar Place, 1428 West Bay Road. To learn more about how to donate, volunteer or refer a senior, follow MOW on social media or visit the website at www.mealsonwheels.ky.