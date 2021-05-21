Vaccination Challenge goes to Cayman Brac

Five government members got their first vaccination shots on Saturday, 8 May. From left, Isaac Rankine, Andre Ebanks, Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, Chris Saunders and Kenneth Bryan. - Photo: Alvaro Serey

This Saturday, 22 May from 10am to 1pm, Minister of Tourism & Transport Hon. Kenneth Bryan and Minister of Health & Wellness Hon. Sabrina Turner, will be at the Aston Rutty Medical Wing to meet and greet Cayman Brac residents coming to get vaccinated ahead of the 9 June deadline for first doses.

The Ministers have invited all residents to join them in the Vaccination Challenge to get as many people as possible vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the 30 June expiry date of local vaccine stocks.

A prize draw for anyone being vaccinated between 8 May and 9 June was announced on Wednesday 5 May at a Government Press Briefing, and offers prizes including Cayman Airways airline tickets, staycations, and more.

COVID-19 vaccination clinic reminders:

  • Pfizer COVID vaccine is available to ALL persons 16 years and over (parental consent required for 16 & 17 year olds).
  • Photo ID showing date of birth is still required, however, persons no longer need to provide identification to demonstrate they are an ordinarily and legally resident
  • When receiving your 2nd dose, you MUST also bring along your vaccination card reflecting your 1st dose.
  • Do not laminate your vaccination card at any time. (If you have already done so, please bring your vaccination card to the Vaccination Clinic along with your photo ID.)
  • Do not bring children, when possible.
  • No pets allowed at the vaccination clinic.
  • Facemasks required.
  • Persons 60 years and older will be given priority.

For the most up-to-date vaccination schedule visit https://hsa.ky/public-health/coronavirus/

