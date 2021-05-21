Vaccination Challenge goes to Cayman Brac

This Saturday, 22 May from 10am to 1pm, Minister of Tourism & Transport Hon. Kenneth Bryan and Minister of Health & Wellness Hon. Sabrina Turner, will be at the Aston Rutty Medical Wing to meet and greet Cayman Brac residents coming to get vaccinated ahead of the 9 June deadline for first doses.

The Ministers have invited all residents to join them in the Vaccination Challenge to get as many people as possible vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the 30 June expiry date of local vaccine stocks.

A prize draw for anyone being vaccinated between 8 May and 9 June was announced on Wednesday 5 May at a Government Press Briefing, and offers prizes including Cayman Airways airline tickets, staycations, and more.

COVID-19 vaccination clinic reminders:

Pfizer COVID vaccine is available to ALL persons 16 years and over (parental consent required for 16 & 17 year olds).

Photo ID showing date of birth is still required, however, persons no longer need to provide identification to demonstrate they are an ordinarily and legally resident

When receiving your 2nd dose, you MUST also bring along your vaccination card reflecting your 1st dose.

Do not laminate your vaccination card at any time. (If you have already done so, please bring your vaccination card to the Vaccination Clinic along with your photo ID.)

Do not bring children, when possible.

No pets allowed at the vaccination clinic.

Facemasks required.

Persons 60 years and older will be given priority.

For the most up-to-date vaccination schedule visit https://hsa.ky/public-health/coronavirus/