Vaccination Challenge goes to Cayman Brac

This Saturday, 22 May from 10am to 1pm, Minister of Tourism & Transport Hon. Kenneth Bryan and Minister of Health & Wellness Hon. Sabrina Turner, will be at the Aston Rutty Medical Wing to meet and greet Cayman Brac residents coming to get vaccinated ahead of the 9 June deadline for first doses.
The Ministers have invited all residents to join them in the Vaccination Challenge to get as many people as possible vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the 30 June expiry date of local vaccine stocks.
A prize draw for anyone being vaccinated between 8 May and 9 June was announced on Wednesday 5 May at a Government Press Briefing, and offers prizes including Cayman Airways airline tickets, staycations, and more.
COVID-19 vaccination clinic reminders:
- Pfizer COVID vaccine is available to ALL persons 16 years and over (parental consent required for 16 & 17 year olds).
- Photo ID showing date of birth is still required, however, persons no longer need to provide identification to demonstrate they are an ordinarily and legally resident
- When receiving your 2nd dose, you MUST also bring along your vaccination card reflecting your 1st dose.
- Do not laminate your vaccination card at any time. (If you have already done so, please bring your vaccination card to the Vaccination Clinic along with your photo ID.)
- Do not bring children, when possible.
- No pets allowed at the vaccination clinic.
- Facemasks required.
- Persons 60 years and older will be given priority.
For the most up-to-date vaccination schedule visit https://hsa.ky/public-health/coronavirus/
