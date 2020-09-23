Latest COVID tests return all negative results

For the second consecutive day after a locally transmitted case of COVID-19 was reported this week, Cayman has no new cases in the latest batch of results, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee said.

In the latest daily update on results, out of 174 COVID tests that have been carried out since Tuesday, all were negative, Lee said in a brief statement.

As of Wednesday, 38,498 tests had been carried out in the Cayman Islands. A total of 210 cases were positive. Of those, 205 have recovered, one has died and there are four active cases.

All four people who are considered to be active cases are asymptomatic and remain in quarantine. Only after they have returned two negative tests will they be released from isolation, according to current regulations.

There are 232 people in self-isolation in their homes or in government facilities.

More than 31.7 million people worldwide have tested positive for the virus since testing began.

According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s Coronavirus Resource Center, there have been 6.9 million cases of the virus in the United States, and 201,669 had died, as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told people to return to working at home as the country battles a new spike in coronavirus numbers.

“We are once again asking office workers who can work from home to do so,” Johnson told members of parliament on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, 6,178 new cases were reported in the UK, bringing the country’s total to 412,240. The UK has seen 41,951 deaths related to coronavirus – the highest death toll in Europe.