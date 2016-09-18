50 years ago: South Sound United Church hosts Sybil McLaughlin

In the Sept. 28, 1966 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, news from South Sound included:

“On the 8th, the C.E. Society held its weekly prayer meeting at the United Church. At this meeting, Mr. McNee McLaughlin, president, extended a warm welcome to Mrs. Sybil McLaughlin, on behalf of the Society and particularly on behalf of the Church School, of which Sybil is the superintendent. At the end of this attachment, she went to Belfast, Northern Ireland, to attend the 15th World’s Convention of the Christian Endeavour Society. This was followed by a tour of some of the European countries.

“After the meeting, a social was held at the Community Hall where members of the C.E., Church School and friends of the community gathered to welcome Sybil. Delicious refreshments were served, this part of the entertainment being sponsored by the officers of the C.E.

“Among the visitors were Miss F.L. Bodden, M.B.E., J.P., Miss Una I. Bush and Rev. John Lord.

“Congratulations go to the following from the district on their passes in the recent G.C.E. examinations:

“Cayman Government Grammar School – Miss Marjorie Hurlston: English Language, English Literature, Spanish, History, Scripture.

“Cornwall College, Montego Bay, Jamaica – Gordon McLaughlin: Maths (distinction), English Language (credit), English Literature (credit), Physics, Geom. and Mechanical Drawing. Vivian McLaughlin: English Language, English Literature, Art.

“As from the 18th of September, the hour of church school has been changed to 4:30 p.m. All parents and children are asked to note this and a cordial invitation is extended to all, especially to new residents to the South Sound district to attend.”

In other George Town news:

“Mrs. Jesse Davidson celebrated her 90th birthday on the 8th of September. On the 14th, about 25 guests gathered at her home for a prayer meeting. Mr. David West presiding led the group in singing, accompanied by Mrs. Hope Borden on the accordion. Pastor Raib Arch led in prayer and several scripture passages were read. Testimonies of encouragement were given by several present and, by special request, Mrs. Hope Borden sang, ‘My heart is fixed on Jesus.’ Pastor Raib Arch spoke on ‘My heart is fixed.’

“After the service refreshments were served and ‘Miss Jesse’ was presented with a basket of groceries by the Church of God (Universal).”