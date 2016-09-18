Artist Gordon Solomon launches book at Gallery reception

Award-winning artist and musician Gordon Solomon recently launched his new book, “Dr. Moody,” at a reception at the National Gallery.

The event on Sept. 5, marked the culmination of several years’ work for the artist, who started the series on which the book is based in March 2014.

“This book took nine months to do all 20 sketches and another nine months to paint each idea,” said Mr. Solomon, who held his first solo art exhibition in 2005. His awards include the Cayman Islands Cultural Foundation’s Artistic Endeavor Award (2002), the Silver Star Medal for Creativity in the Arts (2009), and second place in the Ogier Art Awards (2012).

“Recalling [my grandfather’s] nature got me thinking of how we humans are inherently the same, moody,” said Mr. Solomon.

“I began this series in March 2014 after a discussion with a close family member; this conversation had such a profound effect on me that it led me to question what we all have in common as human beings. The experience was so overwhelming that I had to come up with this illustrative exploration of moods. I found that ultimately, when we evaluate ourselves, we realize that we all feel the same way; our mood becomes a mood of triumph and of kind disposition towards others.”

Mr. Solomon said the Dr. Moody series is organized in five sections representing five human senses depicted via a variety of animals that are experiencing human moods.

“I used haiku short poetry for their description to aid you with your connections of recall,” he said.

“I was motivated by the senses instead of seasons, which is a shift from most traditional haiku poetry that is inspired by nature. I did keep the formula of 5-7-5 syllables and was still able to achieve the over-arching view that oftentimes we treat each other as animals.