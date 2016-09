A man entered pleas of not guilty in Grand Court on Friday to two charges of rape and two of indecent assault.

The alleged victim was a boy who was between the ages of 4 and 6 when the offenses were said to have occurred several years ago.

Defense attorney Nicholas Dixey said his client had chosen trial by jury.

Justice Charles Quin set the trial for May 1, 2017.

He continued the defendant’s bail until then, with conditions that include curfew and residence at a specified address.