Trial set for travel fraud charges

A woman charged with conspiracy to defraud pleaded not guilty on Friday and had her trial set for April 3.

The first count against Theresa Eleanor Chin alleges that she and another, between Dec. 1, 2014, and May 31, 2015, conspired together in Cayman to defraud persons who might reserve or book tickets for travel services. Details are that cash payments were accepted for travel services to specified destinations in specified names, with the conspirators knowing that the payments would not be used for their specified purpose. This charge includes receiving cash payments for specified purposes and using them for another unauthorized purpose.

A second count of conspiracy to defraud relates to airlines. It alleges that Chin and another conspired to defraud airline companies who might provide travel services and tickets in return for credit card payments, and did so by dishonestly providing unauthorized credit card details for payment. The period of alleged offending is the same as in the first count.

Defense attorney Nicholas Dixey advised that his client had elected trial by jury.

Justice Charles Quin set bail with conditions that include her own recognizance in the sum of $10,000; surrender of passport and no contact with prosecution witnesses.