Motorcyclist killed in collision on South Church Street

A motorcyclist was killed late Monday morning after his motorcycle collided with an SUV on South Church Street in George Town.

Canadian Randy Johnson, 62, who lived in Cayman, was pronounced dead at the Cayman Islands Hospital shortly before noon.

Police said 911 received a call about the accident, in the vicinity of Eden Road, around 11:30 a.m.

The driver of the white Ford Explorer involved in the collision was not injured, police said.

South Church Street between Boilers and Melmac Avenue was closed after the collision while police conducted an investigation.

No arrests have been made.