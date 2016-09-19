Three amateur golfers head to Mexico

Three of Cayman’s top amateur golfers will take part in the World Amateur Team Championships in Cancun, Mexico, from Wednesday through Saturday. They will be competing against around 50 teams from all over the world for the Eisenhower Trophy in what is described as the premier event in world amateur team golf.

The team from Cayman is Michael Wight (captain), Payten Wight and Andrew Jarvis.

The World Amateur Team Championships are a biennial international competition conducted by the International Golf Federation, which comprises the national governing bodies of golf in more than 125 countries.

Each team has two or three players and plays 18 holes of stroke play for four days. In each round, the total of the two lowest scores from each team constitutes the team score for the round. The four-day (72-hole) total is the team’s score for the championship.

Cayman Islands Golf Association representative Emma Woodhouse said, “CIGA is delighted that the Cayman team was accepted for this competition. All three golfers are used to playing in international events, having represented Cayman at both the Caribbean Amateur Championships and the Latin American Amateur Championship level, but they are anticipating this will be another step up for them as they will be playing with and competing against the very best amateur players in the world. It is fantastic opportunity and I am sure it will be a great experience for them.”

For more information, contact ewoodhouse@candw.ky or see www.CIGA.ky.