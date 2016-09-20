Man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A man accused of possessing and distributing child pornography pleaded guilty on Tuesday after electing to have his matters dealt with in Summary Court.

Trevorne Obrian Daley, 25, admitted nine charges of possessing images of children in which different sexual acts are depicted.

Seven of the first eight charges relate to boys. The ninth charge relates to a quantity of indecent images.

Daley also pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography via email to another person between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2015.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats set sentencing for Dec. 1. He directed that Daley be psychologically assessed to determine the likelihood of recidivism.

He also agreed to defense attorney Keva Reid’s request for a social inquiry report.

Daley has been in custody since his first court appearance in May.

At that time, the court was told that the matter came to the attention of police after the defendant befriended a preteen boy on Facebook and then spoke to him via WhatsApp.