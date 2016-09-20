New UK overseas territories minister to visit Cayman

Britain’s new overseas territories minister plans to visit all three Cayman Islands in the first week of October.

Joyce Anne Anelay, the Baroness Anelay of St. Johns, will become the first serving overseas territories minister to visit all three Cayman Islands. During a two-day trip to Grand Cayman, she will visit the Legislative Assembly and attend a reception hosted by the premier.

The tour will include the baroness visiting the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service Marine Base and the Kimpton Seafire hotel on Seven Mile Beach. She also plans to meet with leaders in Cayman’s financial services industry.

This will be the baroness’s first visit to the Cayman Islands.

“I hope this will help to strengthen still further the relationship with the U.K.,” Baroness Anelay said in a press release. “I am particularly pleased to be able to visit the Sister Islands in addition to Grand Cayman and hope that this will increase my knowledge and understanding of the territory as a whole.”

Premier Alden McLaughlin said Cayman is the first British territory to host the newly appointed minister.