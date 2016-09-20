Prospect Emergency Response Team wins Challenge Cup

The Prospect Community Emergency Response Team took home the Chairman’s Challenge Cup in the second annual CERT Challenge on Saturday.

The Cup was presented by Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, chairman of the National Hazard Management Council.

CERT teams are made up of volunteers from local communities who have been trained in first aid/CPR, fire safety and suppression, disaster preparedness, stress management/disaster psychology, shelter management, initial damage assessment, vulnerability and capacity assessment.

It was on these skills that the teams were put to the test during the CERT Challenge.Five teams vied for the trophy at the Agricultural Grounds on Saturday.

The Prospect team, made up of 43 members and led by Mark Rickman and his deputy Sabrina Turner, is the newest team to be established.

Other teams included North Side, Bodden Town, North Sound Gardens, West Bay and Windsor Park.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands, the Cayman Islands Red Cross and the Cayman Islands Fire Service work in partnership to deliver CERT training, which aims to increase disaster preparedness and resilience at the grass roots level.

High school emergency teams

Recently 26 students from John Gray High School completed the first Campus CERT program and training has just begun at the Clifton Hunter High School to establish a second Campus CERT team.

“It is hoped that some of the students who go through the Campus CERT training will eventually join their community groups after they graduate high school, boosting the ranks of the established CERT teams,” said a Hazard Management Cayman Islands statement.

New teams

Hazard Management says the selection process for where a new team will be established in the Cayman Islands “involves considering that community’s vulnerability to threats and hazards.”

One important consideration for the establishment of a new team “is the presence of a community-minded person/s who may be willing to lead or champion the establishment of a new CERT in their neighborhood,” the organization said in the press release.

Hazard Management is inviting people who are willing to lead new CERT teams in their community to get in contact – “we will be happy to meet with you to consider your community for an upcoming training.”

Residents can sign up for CERT training when a new group is being launched and those who want to go through training to join an existing team can contact Hazard Management to find out details of how to join.

For more information, visit www.caymanprepared.gov.ky or call 945-4624.