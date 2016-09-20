Theft charges sent to Grand Court

Charges alleging theft of more than $55,000 were sent to Grand Court after a preliminary inquiry on Tuesday.

Paulette Anglin-Lewis, 42, is charged with stealing $27,675 from a named individual between April 3, 2013 and April 21, 2015.

She also faces a second charge relating to the same amount from the same person between April 16, 2014 and April 21, 2015.

The defendant first appeared in Summary Court in February this year and elected for the case to be heard in Grand Court in June.

On Tuesday, Magistrate Valdis Foldats committed the matter to the higher court. He explained that because Anglin-Lewis was represented by an attorney he did not have to hold a hearing or examine the evidence.

The defendant’s bail was continued until her next court appearance, which was set for Friday, October 21.