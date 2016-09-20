Christmas in summer for charity drive

Five organizations received early Christmas presents this summer when PropertyCayman RE/MAX decided that instead of having a brand launch party, it would donate the money to the community.

The summer-long initiative was initiated by Michael Joseph and Stefan Prior of the newly branded PropertyCayman RE/MAX.

The company partnered with Office Supply to donate $2,000 worth of school supplies, including 42 backpacks, stationery, and other items to students at the Lighthouse School.

It gave lunch voucher cards to more than 400 teachers across seven schools. The company also brought the Swanky Kitchen Band to play at the Pines Retirement Home and treated the residents there to lunch from Gino’s Pizza.

The team also helped to serve lunches and sponsored meals at Meals on Wheels, and sponsored 11 children from Big Brothers Big Sisters to attend the YMCA summer camp.

Mr. Joseph said, “A community will only flourish if those who live within it actually participate in its growth. No matter how small one’s support or involvement, the benefits will make a difference to us all. We believe that even if we inspire just one person to give back, then we have helped. But imagine if 10, or a 100 or a 1,000 of us step up in some way?”

Mr. Prior added, “It has been a truly heartwarming experience to be able to help our community and engage with so many deserving individuals. We look forward to continuing this, and hope that others too will follow suit.”