Leadership Cayman 2017 accepting applications

The Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce is still accepting applications for the Leadership Cayman program’s 2017 class.

First launched in 2009, Leadership Cayman is a six-month intensive course that enables class members to develop new skills, absorb vital and life-improving information, and give back to the communities in which they live.

The program gives class members access to key business, community and government leaders during evening seminars, as well as keynote speakers who attend Leadership Cayman lectures solely.

Organizers described Leadership Cayman as the “perfect program for those in middle management looking to further their career.”

There are three requirements to be eligible for the Leadership Cayman program: Applicants must be at least 30 years of age by Jan. 1, 2017; must be employed in at least a middle management position; and must have resided in the Cayman Islands for a minimum of 12 months.

For those interested in applying for the program, there are two orientation sessions scheduled to provide further information. These will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and on Monday, Oct. 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce at Governors Square.