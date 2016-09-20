Digicel to move headquarters to Cayman Technology Centre

Digicel will join The Security Centre as an anchor tenant in the Cayman Technology Centre in January 2017.

The telecommunications company will occupy 8,000 square feet on the second level. The space will become Digicel’s new headquarters.

“This is a hugely exciting move for our business and our people,” said Martin Bould, CEO of Digicel Cayman. “… It’s important to us that we give our people an inspiring, hi-tech environment that reflects the direction the business is taking and supports the growth that we are seeing here in Cayman. It’s also important to us to be in a building that is eco-friendly, built with long term sustainability in mind and at the heart of the regeneration of George Town, a project we are committed to, as demonstrated by the opening our new store on the waterfront last year.”

Matthew Wight, managing director of NCB Group, developers of CTC said, “We are thrilled to welcome Digicel (Cayman) Ltd. to Cayman Technology Centre. Their state-of-the art communications and innovative products and services compliment the vision behind CTC and creates a strong synergy and natural partnership.”

Cayman Technology Centre is just off the Cayman National roundabout, on the corner of Printer’s Way and North Sound Road. The project operates completely off the utilities grid through the integration of solar and geothermal technologies.

The commercial property includes a combination of retail and office space over four two-story buildings. The ground floors will feature retail tenants, including a wine store and wine bar, an Eco-Spa, a restaurant and coffee shop and a salon.