Digicel Business raises $15,000 for Cayman Islands Crisis Centre

Digicel Business has raised $15,000 at its annual golf day, donating all proceeds to the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre.

Mark Mimnagh, Digicel’s head of business sales, said in a press release the event “featured a large variety of sponsors and players which made for a successful day all around”.

He said the company is proud to support the centre, which provides a safe shelter to women and their children who have been victims of domestic violence.

Diane McAuliffe, chief executive officer for Digicel said, “We applaud the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre for all the work they do to provide safe shelter and hope for families, men, women & children experiencing domestic hardships. We are proud to contribute to this cause and we thank our all our sponsors who donated so much to the event as well the Crisis Centre.”

In addition to business sponsors and individual contributors, including McAuliffe and Conor O’Dea, more than 40 Digicel partners donated cash and prizes.

Ania Milanowska, executive director of the Crisis Centre, said of the donation: “We are very grateful to Digicel for choosing us to be the beneficiary of their golf tournament this year. They have been a great supporter of CICC, providing complimentary Kids Helpline and other services to us. This financial support is greatly appreciated and we would like to thank Digicel for taking a stand against domestic violence.”