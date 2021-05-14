The Rotaract Club of Grand Cayman (“RCGC”) were at the entrances of Cost U Less and Hurleys gaving them the chance to setup shop in an effort to eliminate student hunger. This was all in the name of their “Ready, Set, Snack!” project, this initiative began in 2016 in partnership with Feed Our Future Cayman to collect healthy snacks and distribute them to the schools across Grand Cayman.

Each year, the programme seeks to assist upwards of 200 students, however, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, this number increased to over 500 students. Chairwoman of Feed Our Future Cayman, Stacey VanDevelde indicated that the organization is still receiving applications for assistance. VanDevelde commented, “This partnership has aided Feed Our Future’s work and mission to ensure regular access of food to children on need in our schools.”

The store collections, held on the 20th and 27th of March 2021, received support from approximately 300 donors. One donor said, “This is an amazing thing you guys are doing……. I donate every time I see you!” RCGC’s President Kourtneigh-Michelle Nicholson said, “Every year, that we do this food drive for the children, we see an increase in the amount of donations collected and distributed. The Rotaract Club of Grand Cayman would like to thank the people of Cayman for their tremendous generosity. We look forward to continuing this cause in partnership with Feed Our Future.”

This year’s drive raised almost snacks valued at just over $3500 and monetary donations of just under $1700, all of which is donated to Feed Our Future Cayman, to purchase more snacks, meal vouchers for lunch for the children and store gift cards to assist those families who benefit from the programme.

RCGC hosts the snack drive twice annually, during the summer and usually in the spring. For more details on projects, visit their website at www.rotaractky.org